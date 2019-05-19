75th anniversary Finale Concert held at Symphony Hall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A concert finale Saturday night for Springfield’s Symphony Orchestra.

The 75th anniversary Finale Concert was held at the Symphony Hall in Springfield.

The symphony’s principal bassist wrote a song dedicated to Kevin Rhodes and the musicians of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra. One member of the orchestra told 22News it’s an honor to be a part of this orchestra.

“I mean it’s an honor you know to have this high, world class symphony, have been going for so long,” Patrick McMahon said. “Alexander Leslie, the founder, back in 1944 got it going and the youth orchestra at the same time, and we’ve been going ever since and we’re just really excited to share the music with everyone.”

Saturday night’s finale concert was held at 7:30 p.m.

