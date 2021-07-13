8-year-old injured after being thrown from Amish buggy in Jefferson County

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A young boy was injured in Jefferson County on Tuesday after a crash involving an Amish buggy and a pickup truck.

According to New York State Police, an Amish buggy operated by Abraham S. Gingerich, 19, from LaFargeville was traveling west on County Route 181 in the town of Orleans, when it began a left turn and was struck by a pickup truck.

Police confirmed that the truck hit the rear of the buggy and ejected the operator and an eight-year-old boy passenger.

The truck was operated by Dale L. Timmerman, 28, from Redwood, New York and struck a fence on County Route 181 after hitting the buggy.

Gingerich declined medical attention, however, the eight-year-old was transported by Thousand Islands Emergency Rescue Service to Samaritan Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Timmerman was confirmed to have not been injured in the crash.

State Police in Alexandria Bay responded to the incident at 9:11 a.m.