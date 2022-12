CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday is December 7th, which is when the Empire of Japan attacked the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Now 81 years ago.

More than 2,400 people were killed when hundreds of Japanese aircraft attacked the U.S. Pacific Fleet, damaging eight battleships, and sinking four of them.

President Franklin Delano Roosevelt called December 7, 1941 “a date which will live in infamy.” The attack brought the U.S. into World War II.