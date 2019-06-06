Firefighters put out porch fire on Dartmouth St.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Firefighters put out a porch fire in the McKnight neighborhood of Springfield.

Springfield Fire Department spokesman, Dennis Leger, told 22News the fire was on the 2nd floor of an apartment on 24 Dartmouth Street.

He said firefighters put out the fire quickly and is reporting no injuries. Leger said there is under $5000 in damages and no one will be displaced.

The Springfield arson and bomb squad said the cause of the fire was improper disposal of smoking materials.

This is a developing story, 22News will provide updates as they become available.