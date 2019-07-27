89-year-old woman climbs Mt. Kilimanjaro

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KNXV/CNN) – A Phoenix woman is back home after setting a world record as the oldest woman to climb Mount Kilimanjaro.

Eighty-nine year-old Anne Lorimor got a big homecoming at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport this week, where she arrived on her flight back from Tanzania.

Lorimor used to be a university instructor and says she’s always loved hiking, but she’s never been a professional climber.

Still, the trip up and back down the tallest freestanding mountain in the world took her just nine days.

Experts say you don’t need a lot of technical skills to climb Kilimanjaro saying the biggest challenge is getting used to the high altitude, where oxygen is thinner.

That was a worry for Lorimor.

“There was a point when I really was concerned, because I fell before I started up the mountain and I had great pain in my side and I couldn’t take deep breaths. And I was afraid that if I couldn’t keep oxygenated enough I couldn’t go.” Lorimor said.

This isn’t the first time Lorimor has climbed Kilimanjaro.

She also climbed it four years ago, when she was 85 years old.