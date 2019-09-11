TSA didn’t exist before 9/11

(WWLP) – It may be hard to believe for some of our younger viewers, but – the TSA didn’t even exist before 9/11.

Passengers used to be able to just check in at a counter, then board their plane.

The TSA was created back in November of 2001 — since then, they’ve implemented several security measures. That includes having passengers take off their shoes, removing laptops from bags, and limiting carry-on liquids.

The latest change will start next October.

That’s when passengers will need a passport, or a REAL ID, to board a plane. The new measure is meant to ensure passengers, have met federal security standards.

Latest News: