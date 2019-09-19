1  of  3
9/19/19 wraps up Palindrome week of the century

At one point, it was 9:19:19 a.m. on 9/19/19

by: WKBN Staff

(WKBN) – A unique event happened Thursday, and you may not be aware of it.

It was 9:19:19 a.m. on 9/19/19.

It’s called a Palindrome — when a word or sequence reads the same backward as forward.

Thursday actually wrapped up the last “Palindrome Week” of the century:

  • 9-10-19 (91019)
  • 9-11-19 (91119)
  • 9-12-19 (91219)
  • 9-13-19 (91319)
  • 9-14-19 (91419)
  • 9-15-19 (91519)
  • 9-16-19 (91619)
  • 9-17-19 (91719)
  • 9-18-19 (91819)
  • 9-19-19 (91919)

There are several singular palindrome days coming up but nothing for an entire week until 2111.

