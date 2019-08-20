9-year-old mauled to death

(WDIV/NBC News) A 9-year-old girl was killed in a dog mauling outside of her Detroit, Michigan home Tuesday.

Investigators say three pit bull dogs escaped from a yard and attacked the 9-year-old girl in the alleyway. Two people nearby saw the attack and rushed to save the girl.

“I saw three dogs on top of a little girl,” said Edward Cruz. “So I had no hesitation but to run up there, pick up a brick and throw it at the dogs.”

All the dogs, including one that was shot, are being held and quarantined at Detroit Animal Control. The owner of the dogs is in police custody.

“The little girl had the side of her neck hanging off and she was not conscious,” Deborah Golden said.

“I tilted her head and had her dad hold the side of her neck and put a T-shirt on the side of her neck,” she added.

An ambulance rushed the girl to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

