GANSEVOORT, NY. (WWLP) – A 9-year-old girl who disappeared on Saturday, riding her bike in upstate New York, has been found.

New York State Police says Charolette Sena is in good health following a 48-hour search. Governor Kathy Hochul said a ransom note was dropped at Charolette’s family’s home at around 4:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Investigators used a fingerprint from that note to identify a suspect. Police then located both Charlotte and the suspect in a camper.

The suspect, 47-year-old Craig Nelson-Ross Jr., was arrested. Hochul added that the suspect’s address is two miles from Charolette’s home.

It is unclear if he knew her before the abduction.