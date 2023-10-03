GANSEVOORT, NY. (WWLP) – A 9-year-old girl who disappeared on Saturday, riding her bike in upstate New York, has been found.
New York State Police says Charolette Sena is in good health following a 48-hour search. Governor Kathy Hochul said a ransom note was dropped at Charolette’s family’s home at around 4:00 a.m. Monday morning.
Investigators used a fingerprint from that note to identify a suspect. Police then located both Charlotte and the suspect in a camper.
The suspect, 47-year-old Craig Nelson-Ross Jr., was arrested. Hochul added that the suspect’s address is two miles from Charolette’s home.
It is unclear if he knew her before the abduction.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.