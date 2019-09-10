90,000 gallons of untreated wastewater released into Connecticut River

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 90,000 gallons of untreated wastewater was released into the Connecticut River Monday.

The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission notified residents that a pump station on West York Street malfunctioned and released the water at around 7:20 a.m.

The Commission and its wastewater operator, Suez Environmental Inc. are looking into the cause of the failure.

The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission said this malfunction was not related to construction nearby on the York Street Pump Station.

Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the State of Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection were notified of the incident.