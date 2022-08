EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WWLP) – A head up if your commute takes you south into Connecticut, I-91 South is closed in East Windsor due to a crash.

The crash involves a tractor-trailer, and there are no reports of any other vehicles involved at this time.

It happened between exits 44 and 42 just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

There are also no reports of any injuries.