State police dog, K9 Kyber, tracks man wanted in Florida

MONTGOMERY, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were arrested in Montgomery Saturday after they allegedly ran from a car accident and were tracked by a state police dog.

According to Massachusetts State Police, troopers from the Russell barracks were called to a car accident Saturday at 2:45 p.m. after a 911 call said two men had run from the accident.

When troopers got the area, K9 Kyber and his handler began to track the men. Kyber was able to track the men through a yard, a hay field, and found the men were allegedly hiding under a fallen tree near the woods.

Police said the passenger in the car was wanted in Florida on a felony stalking and harassment warrant. He was arrested and taken to the Russell barracks where he was charged as a fugitive from justice. Charges are pending against the driver, according to police.