94th annual Italian festival wraps up Sunday night in Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The smell of fresh sausage and sounds of laughing children radiated through the air.

The annual tradition of the Italian festival in Enfield, Connecticut wraps up on Sunday night at 10 p.m.

94 years ago the festival started out of celebration. When Italian immigrants settled in the Thompsonville, Connecticut area.

President of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Enfield, Carl Sferrazza told 22News about the history of the festival.

“We do it to honor those immigrants who came here a long time ago,” he said.

“This is the way where we publicly exhibit the cultures and the values that those people brought from Italy here.”

Sferrazza told 22News a lot of the organizers are descendants of the original Italian immigrants to the area.

The festival had musicians, carnival rides, and all the Italian food you could imagine. Sferrazza said love of the U.S., family and God are the values they celebrate at the festival.