Springfield man on probation arrested for allegedly selling drugs out of his car

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested for the second time within a year after police allegedly seized illegal drugs from his car.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson, Ryan Walsh, on Wednesday officers were investigating 32-year-old Abraham Ramos-Febus selling illegal drugs out of his car in the area of Locust Street.

Walsh said at around 5:45 p.m. officers stopped Ramos-Febus near the intersection of Maple Street and Avon Place when they saw a plastic bag filled with more than six grams of cocaine on his lap.

Ramos-Febus was arrested. Police allegedly seized an additional three grams of heroin and two grams of crack cocaine.

Walsh said Ramos-Febus was out on bail after being arrested in November. During the November arrest, Walsh said officers found more than 300 bags of heroin and six grams of cocaine.

He is facing the following charges: