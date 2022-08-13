Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival (Courtesy: Blues to Green, Inc. via MassDevelopment)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 9th Annual Springfield Jazz and Roots festival kicked off Friday evening with the unveiling of a new mural project on Worthington Street.

Founder of City Mosaic, Evan Plotkin was joined by Mayor Sarno for the unveiling of the five-story restoration project.

The mural includes Springfield trade marks such as the famous Springfield Indian Motorcycle, the first Peter Pan bus and images from Dr. Sues.

The festival’s focus on community art continues Saturday afternoon with the Mural Paint Party on Worthington Street.

Festival-goers are invited to participate in the creation of a climate-justice-themed mural. Artists will work on sections of the mural on large fabric panels, which will be assembled into the finished piece at a later date.

You can pitch in from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 Saturday afternoon.