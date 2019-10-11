New ‘Jesus Shoes’ let you walk on water

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/CNN) — A shoe company say you can walk on water in their sneakers — and they aren’t technically wrong.

The company MSCHF (“Mischief”) says for a cool $1,400 you can get the experience of following in Christ’s footsteps.

The shoes have water from the Jordan River injected into the soles.

The Brooklyn-based design company bought less than 24 pairs of Nike Air Max 97’s for the “Collab Culture” venture.

In addition to the holy water allegedly blessed by a priest — the white kicks feature a miniature crucifix, frankincense scented insoles, and single drop of blood on the tongue to symbolize Jesus.

The bottoms of the shoes are also dyed a reddish tint to mimic the shoes worn by popes long ago.

The shoes were released Tuesday — and sold out almost immediately,

The company’s website says more will be available October 22nd…and subsequent 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of each month.

MORE HEADLINES: