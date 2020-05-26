Local shoppers flock to stores for first day of curbside pickup

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting Memorial Day, all stores in Massachusetts are allowed to do curb-side pick up for customers.

Store managers at stores on Riverdale Street in West Springfield told 22News they were incredibly busy all day with curbside pickup orders. But the process has left some shoppers with lingering questions about the process.

“The only thing that really bothers me is like I really don’t like to do online shopping too much because I’m a person who likes to try clothes on. So like if it don’t fit, is it returnable? I don’t know,” Curbside pickup user, Arlene Tiwari told 22News.

Some stores such as Kohl’s are not accepting returns of curb-side pick up items due to safety concerns for employees. But many will be accepting the returns once the store re-opens for customers to go inside.

Despite being able to start offering curbside pick up Monday, some stores like Five Below on Riverdale Street in West Springfield are choosing to start Tuesday and they’re making their process even more contact-less by doing credit cards only and taking orders over the phone.

“I think that being able to get things from merchants with the contact-less pick up is a good thing. I’m a little concerned about re-opening,” Chicopee resident, Corey Sharken told 22News.

In-person shopping in stores won’t happen until phase two of the state’s re-opening plan. Customers should call ahead to ask retailers what their process for curbside pick up looks like.