David Ortiz undergoes second successful surgery in Boston

FILE – In this June 22, 2017, file photo, retired Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz, smiles outside Fenway Park in Boston. Ortiz returned to Boston for medical care after being shot in a bar Sunday, June 9, 2019, in his native Dominican Republic. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

BOSTON (WWLP) – David Ortiz has successfully undergone a second surgery in Boston after he was shot in the Dominican Republic Sunday night.

In a statement from the Red Sox Otiz’s wife, Tiffany Ortiz, said the former Red Sox player is “stable, awake, and resting comfortably in the ICU where is expected to remain for the next several days.”

Ortiz was flown back to Boston from the Dominican Republic Monday night in an air ambulance provided by the Red Sox.

Her full statement reads: