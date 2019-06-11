David Ortiz undergoes second successful surgery in Boston

BOSTON (WWLP) – David Ortiz has successfully undergone a second surgery in Boston after he was shot in the Dominican Republic Sunday night.
In a statement from the Red Sox Otiz’s wife, Tiffany Ortiz, said the former Red Sox player is “stable, awake, and resting comfortably in the ICU where is expected to remain for the next several days.”
Ortiz was flown back to Boston from the Dominican Republic Monday night in an air ambulance provided by the Red Sox.
Her full statement reads:
“David arrived at Massachusetts General Hospital last night and underwent a successful second surgery. He is stable, awake, and resting comfortably this morning in the ICU where he is expected to remain for the next several days.
“On behalf of me and my family, I want to thank John and Linda Henry, Tom Werner, Sam Kennedy and the Boston Red Sox for all that they are doing for David and our family, as well as Dr. Larry Ronan and the amazing staff at Massachusetts General Hospital.
“Lastly, I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of support and love that we have received during this incredibly difficult time. We ask for privacy as David works towards recovery.”