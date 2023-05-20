AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) — Runners and walkers came out to support a good cause in Agawam on Saturday morning. This is the first annual Whoopie Pie Waddle, where more than 150 runners and walkers raced around the Agawam Industrial Park to raise money for two different charities.

“It’s overwhelming the amount of support we’ve had from the community it feels really good to be out here on such a nice day,” expressed one runner.

Shaun Jennings the Marketing Manager at OMG, INC. told 22News, “We’ve raised over $15,000 so far and it’s gonna’ be split between the wounded warrior foundation and the Michael J. Dias Foundation a couple of great organizations we’re really excited to support.”

The charity event featured fun for all ages including; music from a DJ, snack food and beverages, raffles of summer beach gear, coolers and yard games, a photo booth, a bounce house, face painting, and of course it wouldn’t be the Whoopie Pie Waddle without the tasty treat from which this benefit took its namesake.

While a free whoopie pie and a nice morning run may entice some people, the real reason all of these people came to this event today was to raise money for these two causes. The Michael J. Dias Foundation which supports the goal of drug-free communities, and educates individuals and families on substance use disorders. The Foundation also helps those that are battling the disease of addiction. The second was the Wounded Warrior Project which honors and empowers service members who have returned home from conflict.

Both causes are a great reason for every runner to participate and for OMG, Inc., and Joey’s Deli to sponsor the event.

“I hope this is something that goes on for years to come, and the community comes together and does great things together! I just love hanging out with people and I hope it continues,” expressed Mike Muller of Holyoke.