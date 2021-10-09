A fatal single car rollover closes a Mass. Pike rest stop

CHARLTON Mass. (WWLP)- On Friday state troopers from the State Police-Charlton Barracks were called to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 90 eastbound in Charlton at approximately 10:30 p.m.

The rollover crash reportedly resulted in the ejection of the operator.

Police indicate that the vehicle of 34-year-old Danielle Wysote from Worcester was driving and rolled over in the area of the Charlton rest stop. Wysote was taken to University of Massachusetts Lakeside Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

According to a statement issued by Massachusetts State Police, there was another young passenger in the vehicle who was also taken to Lakeside Medical Center however without injury. No other vehicle was involved in the accident.

Authorities report that the entrance to the I90 eastbound Charlton rest area was closed for approximately 2 hours while the crash was investigated, traffic flow on Route 90 was not impacted.

The crash remains under investigation with assistance from State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section and the Charlton Barracks.