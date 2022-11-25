HOLYOKE, MA. (WWLP) – Firefighters in Holyoke worked to put out a fire at a dry cleaners on South Street at around 3:00AM Friday morning.

When 22news arrived to the area of 361 South Street, firefighters were actively working to extinguish the flames. The Holyoke Fire Department calling mutual aid from South Hadley, Chicopee, and Westover Fire Departments.

There is no word yet of how this fire started, Holyoke Fire posting on social media that no one was injured. We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.