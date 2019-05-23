A legally blind volunteer is seeing it through for Westfield students seeking scholarships

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The CSF Westfield Dollars for Scholars 57th Annual Scholarship Awards night was held Wednesday Night, May 22nd.

127 Westfield students received almost $148,000 in scholarships.

The organization’s president Cindi Neary is a tireless volunteer and has been for the last 15 years.

What’s remarkable is that Cindi is legally blind but she works year-round to make this night special for students and their parents.

22News anchor Rich Tettemer talked with Cindi about her mission: To help students in Westfield achieve their dreams of higher education.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.