BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) — A busy week to come on Beacon Hill. 22News is working for you with a look at some things scheduled for the statehouse this week.

Monday morning at 10 a.m. Senator Ed Markey and Representative Ayanna Pressley will kick-off a nationwide tour advocating for Supreme Court Judicial Reform. It’s called the “Just Majority Campaign”. Organizers say it is meant to warn the country about, “growing concern about unethical conduct and partisan rulings by Supreme Court justices, including decisions rolling back abortion rights, and limiting gun violence prevention laws,” according to the lawmakers.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives will begin their work on Governor Maura Healey’s 2024 budget proposal. Democrats have already proposed more than 700-million dollars of additions.

On Wednesday the Massachusetts Department of Transportation will host a virtual public hearing to present designs for improvements to main street in Northampton.