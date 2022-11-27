WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Red Thread Network’s Yuletree Jubilee was Sunday, giving West Springfield residents a chance to win a one of a kind Christmas tree and support the arts at the same time.

Each tree donated by an organization, family or community leader features a along with a full load of gifts to entice raffle entrants. Participants paid for a roll of 20 raffle tickets, dropping them in the bucket of the tree they want as their own. Then, on December 4, the winners are picked. The money goes to support local programs in the arts.



“We get a lot of community support in West Springfield and we’re really grateful for it,” said Jane Barrientos Director of Red Threat Network, about the event.

The Red Threat Network is a non-profit created to promote community arts through education and advocacy.



