HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – In honor of Holyoke Community Collège’s (HCC) second annual campaign, Gary Rome is teaming up with the HCC Foundation to raise funds for student support programs and scholarships.

The 24-hour campaign begins on Tuesday at midnight and runs for 24 hours.

Rome has pledged a challenge donation of $5,000 once 300 donors make a gift to the campaign.

“My father always said, ‘Gary, your education is something no one can take away,’” said Rome, a member of the HCC Foundation board of directors. “This is why I am so passionate about making sure a college education is accessible to everyone. I am honored to again be a part of ‘Together HCC: Drive to Change Lives.’ This one day, working together, we really can make a difference.”

The Wendlandt’s will add $250 to each new donation made by new donors. Peg Wendlandt, class of 1958, and her husband Gary will also match each new gift. Combined, the one-day campaign could result in matching donations of more than $131,000 in total.

“HCC alumni and friends have made challenge gifts that will enable donors to have an even greater impact,” said Julie Phillips, HCC coordinator of Alumni Relations and Annual Giving. “Gifts can be doubled, even tripled on this day. With 40,000 alumni nationwide, we can have a direct and massive impact on our students.”

Auto dealer Gary Rome and “DJ” Daisy visited WCCH 103.5, the HCC college radio station to record some promotional spots for HCC Foundation’s “Together HCC: Drive to Change Lives” one-day fundraising campaign. Courtesy of Holyoke Community College.

Donations can be made on HCC’s website.