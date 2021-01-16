A report shows retail sales dropped in December

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Retail sales fell for a third straight month in December according to the U.S. Department of Commerce.

The report showed that retail sales dropped 0.7 percent compared to the month before.

Sales also fell in October and November, even as retailers tried to get people shopping early for the holidays.

A surge in virus cases kept people away from stores during the critical holiday shopping season.

The Commerce Department said shoppers cut back on spending at electronic and department stores.

Sales even fell online, down nearly 6 percent last month after rising 19 percent for the entire year.