CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – What a difference a day makes, yesterday it felt like spring, today it was back to winter.

It’s been feeling a lot like spring lately with temperatures making it up into the 50s and 60s. In fact yesterday we tied the record high of 60 degrees at Westover Air Reserve Base Chicopee that was set back in 1981.

Right now our average high temperature for this time of year is 39 degrees and our average low temperature is 20 degrees.