SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman who was rescued by the Springfield Fire Department Friday night from a fire at 1342 Worcester Street has died.

The call that sent the Springfield Fire Fighters to the residence came in around 10 p.m. Friday night. The first floor of the two story home had ignited and was engulfed in heavy flames. This is where the crew found the victim unresponsive.

The woman, who was in her 20’s, was brought to a hospital. She died soon after. Her name has not yet been released.

“On behalf of the Springfield Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones. I also want to remind everyone in our community how important it is to have working smoke alarms and a practiced home escape plan that accounts for two ways out,” said Commissioner Bernard J. Calvi. “You may have less than three minutes to escape a fire at home, and smoke alarms are critical to alerting you to the danger. Everyone in your family should know what to do and where to go in the event of a fire.”

Part of the investigation notes there were no functioning smoke alarms in the house.

State Fire Marshal Ostroskey said, “While the cause of this fire is still under investigation, we know that cooking causes more residential fires than all other causes combined. Please remember to stand by your pan when cooking on the stovetop. In the event of a fire, turn off the heat and put a lid on it to smother the flames. Don’t move a burning pan or try to extinguish it with water.”

It is understood the fire began in the kitchen and is being investigated by the Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad and State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office and Hampden DA’s office.