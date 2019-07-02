AAA: More people expected to travel for 4th of July than ever before

(WWLP) – AAA is expecting more people to travel for the 4th of July than ever before, and that means longer delays.

AAA expects more than 40 million Americans to be on the roads this 4th of July holiday, with the Boston area expected to be the second busiest destination this holiday, with delays more than 3-times longer than usual.

While nationally the worst day to travel is expected to be Wednesday July 3 — in Boston, Friday between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. is expected to see the longest delays.

One Chicopee woman told 22News, she avoids entrances to the Mass Pike around busy holiday weekends.

“This is such a busy intersection to begin with day in, day out,” Darlene Labonte said. “If you don’t hit it by early in the morning, by the afternoon you have people coming out of the grocery stores and regular commuter traffic. I’m definitely avoiding this area.”

AAA said lower gas prices are motivating more people to travel this holiday.

And in addition to all of that traffic, July 4 is also one of the most dangerous times on the road.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more people die in drunk driving crashes in July than any other month. About 40% of all traffic deaths were alcohol-related during the 4th of July week in 2017.

If you plan on celebrating this Thursday, use a designated driver, public transportation or a ride share, like Uber or Lyft.