Absentee ballots now available for presidential primaries

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)–Absentee ballots for the March 3rd Presidential Primaries are now available in each city and town in Massachusetts, according to Secretary of the Commonwealth William F. Galvin.

Voters who will be out of town on March 3rd or who have a disability or religious belief which prevents them from voting at their polling place are eligible to vote by absentee ballot. Those who need a ballot mailed to them may send an absentee ballot application to their city or town hall. Family members may also complete the application on a voter’s behalf.

Secretary Galvin recommends submitting absentee ballot applications as soon as possible, to allow time for the ballot to be mailed to the voter and returned to their city or town hall. Ballots must be delivered to the local election office by the close of polls on March 3rd in order to be counted.

Voters who are able to visit their city or town hall during regular business hours may complete their absentee ballot in person in their local election office. Early voting will be available February 24-28 to all voters, with no excuse required.

Absentee ballot applications may be found on Galvin’s website, www.sec.state.ma.us/ele.