TAUNTON, Mass. (WWLP) — Around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday State Police responded to a crash involving a 2014 Lexus sedan and two motorcyclists on Route 24 Southbound in Taunton.

The crash resulted in one motorcyclist dead and the second one in critical condition. The driver of the Lexus was Operating Under the Influence(OUI) and was placed under arrest at the scene. They will be charged vehicular homicide, an OUI, and Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

The investigation of the crash is being conducted by the Massachusetts State Police and all lanes were reopened at 5:50 a.m. later that morning.