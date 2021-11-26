Accumulating snow possible in parts of western Massachusetts Black Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Today, in the valley we’ll have scattered rain showers this morning. There may be some snow mixing in at times. Morning temperatures will be in the 30s with afternoon highs in the low to mid 40s. Most areas in the valley will be dry by the afternoon or early evening.

It’s a completely different story for the western and Worcester hilltowns.

The Berkshires will see the switch to mixed or snow showers relatively quickly this morning. And they’ll have on-and-off snow showers throughout the day, all the way into the evening through 10/11 p.m.

The Worcester hilltowns, the high elevation areas of eastern Franklin/Hampshire/Hampden counties, will make the switch to snow or mix showers in the late morning and into the afternoon. Scattered snow will also linger there through 10/11 p.m. tonight.

The valley is not expecting any real snowfall accumulation — at the very most isolated coatings. The Worcester hilltowns, southern Berkshire County, and western areas of Franklin/Hampshire/Hampden counties may see up to an inch of snow. Much of Berkshire County could pick up between 1-3 inches of snow. Those very high elevation areas like Monroe, Rowe and Florida could pick up closer to 3-6 inches of snowfall total with isolated amount up to 8 inches possible.

Here’s our latest snowfall map

Snowfall forecast Nov. 26, 2021.

Aside from the snow, everyone will become quite breezy early this evening, and it’ll be windy overnight. Skies will become partly cloudy late with lows in the low to mid 20s.