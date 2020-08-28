ACLU: Brown University wanted to dismantle sports equity agreement

In this Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 photo, a passer-by walks through a gate to a quad at Brown University in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Attorneys trying to force Brown University to restore several women’s sports say newly released internal documents show that top Brown officials intended to undermine and dismantle a 22-year-old agreement to provide gender equity in varsity sports.

The documents, including emails sent earlier this year, are part of a legal dispute stemming from Brown’s decision in May to cut five women’s varsity sports teams and several men’s teams.

Lawyers for Public Justice and the American Civil Liberties Union had asked the federal court to enforce the 1998 settlement agreement by restoring the women’s sports.

A school spokesman has defended Brown’s ongoing compliance with the agreement.