(WWLP) – As we head into Father’s Day weekend many families are hitting the park, golf course, or finding other ways to make Dad feel special ahead of Sunday.

22News spoke to families who are celebrating their fathers early as we head into the weekend.

This weekend is really special weather you have a father or a father figure in your life. Many people on Friday said they are having grills, spending the day at the park playing catch or even planning a special fun filled day for dad on the road.

Fathers Day is this Sunday! With lots of people trying to figure out the perfect way to make dad feel special,

whether its hand written letters, new power tools, or just a day to play catch.

22News spoke with Christopher Gallant of Granby, who is celebrating his first Fathers Day this year with his family and their newborn baby.

“It’s very exciting to go ahead and now be a father for the first time,” Gallant expressed, “I’m thankful to go ahead and and have all of the family with us and everyone healthy especially after all of these tough times.”

Gallant says that its really exciting to be a new father and get to have a day to spend quality time with his family.

He continued, “We’re going to be grilling I love to go ahead and grill in the summertime so we’re going to have a little cookout at the house and spend time with family and have a nice weekend.”

Over in forest park the Salas Family plan to take their Dad out for the day to the beach but also write special letters telling dad just how much he means to them.

Alexander Salas-Mejia of Springfield wrote things like, “Thanks for being my hero that I’ve always wanted.”

Yaritza Salas-Mejia of Springfield wanted to let dad know, “Thank you for everything that he’s been doing and so thank you for being there for the bad things and the good things and thank you for being the greatest moments of my life.”

On Friday everyone was celebrating Dad early before Sunday.

And if our readers or viewers are looking for something fun to do with Dad; this weekend is restaurant week and there will also be another watch party as the Thunderbirds play for the Calder Cup.