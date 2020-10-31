ACT & PASS announce Outlaw Open Modified Series to debut at Thompson in 2021

THOMPSON, Conn. (WWLP) – The American Canadian Tour and the Pro All Star Series announced the Outlaw Open Modified Series will debut at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park for the 2021 season. It will be part of a six-race schedule that will take place with the 46th annual Icebreaker on Friday, April 9 through Sunday, April 11.

The modifieds will headline the event on Sunday with a 150 lap race as the winner will go home with $10,000.

The Thompson 300 makes a return for the first time since 2005 at the 59th annual Sunoco World Series of Racing on Friday through Sunday, October 8-10. The winner will go home with $20,000 dollars. ACT and PASS will be selling lap sponsorships for the Thompson 300 at $50 per lap. The winner of the event could go home with $35,000 dollars.

The other four events will take a place on Wednesday, June 16, Wednesday, July 7, Wednesday, August 11, and Wednesday, September 8.

The Open Modified events on the Wednesday night races will pay the winner $5,000. Drivers and teams that try to attempt to qualify for all six Open Modified races will have the chance at a potential provisional at the Thompson 300.

“We think the Outlaw Open Modified Series is going to be huge for teams and fans,” ACT managing partner Cris Michaud said in a news release.

“The open-event model for the Modifieds has gotten a lot of traction in recent years, and we got to see it first-hand at the most recent World Series. We’re especially excited for the return of the Thompson 300. Somebody will be walking away with at least $20,000 that weekend, and it’s going to take the intensity to a whole other level.”

The Thompson Speedway local divisions will also be making a return in 2021 that will include the Sunoco Modifieds, Late Models, Limited Sportsmen/Street Stocks, SK Light Modifieds, and the Mini Stocks.

There will be touring series and open show divisions at the Icebreaker and the World Series. The information for those events will be announced in the near future.

“The most important part of all of this is that Thompson oval track racing will continue,” PASS owner Tom Mayberry said in a news release.

“We were very satisfied with how the Thompson 150 and World Series went in 2020, and those events showed the appetite is still there for racing in eastern Connecticut. With those events to build on, we think the excitement for Thompson Speedway is going to be even bigger in 2021.”