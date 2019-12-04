Lockdown lifted at Jackson State University after active shooter incident

JACKSON, Miss. (WWLP) – An active shooter was reported at Jackson State University in Jackson, Mississippi, Wednesday afternoon.

The university tweeted an alert to the campus community at 12:39 p.m.

“We have an active shooter on campus. The suspected shooter is in a black Honda Accord, license plate number MAC 0214. The entire campus community should take shelter immediately. The campus is currently on lock down. We will notify you when the situation is resolved.”

By 1:06 p.m., the campus tweeted that the threat was over.

“Update: The JSU campus lock down has been lifted. The campus community is no longer under threat of an active shooter.”

