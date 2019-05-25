Activists in Springfield celebrate Community Action Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – May is Community Action Month and activists celebrated with a barbecue in Springfield.

Partners for Community Action offers programs and services to help people achieve financial stability.

At the cookout, they had stands set up with information about the services available in our area. The organization is spreading the word about improving life for homeowners, parents, and anyone who needs financial advice.

Paul Bailey told 22News, “Weatherization program, we weatherize homes throughout Hampden county to make them more energy efficient, so they can save money. We have a childcare program where we take care of 107 kids a day so people can go to work. We do financial education, credit counseling.”

This is the fourth year Springfield Community Action has held its May barbecue.



