Ad Club of western Massachusetts opens submissions for annual scholarship

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Advertising Club of Western Massachusetts is inviting the community to apply for their annual merit-based scholarship as applications become available online.

The Advertising Club of Western Massachusetts has launched their annual scholarship to support future generations of creative professionals.

This $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to one deserving western Massachusetts high school graduate going to college to study communication arts.

Western Massachusetts seniors who plan to attend an accredited college or technical school to study advertising, communications, marketing, or graphic arts and will be attending in September 2021 are encouraged to apply.

The scholarship must be applied against tuition and fees at the school.

Applicants can find the guidelines and application form here or can contact the Ad Club at (413) 342-0533, or info@adclubwm.org.

Candidates will be judged on academic performance, extracurricular activities, community service and/or work experience, a demonstrated interest in advertising, communications, marketing or graphic design, personal recommendations, and a letter of introduction outlining future plans.

“Over the years, the Ad Club has been pleased to award scholarships to graduating seniors throughout the four western MA counties, many of these students have, indeed, gone on to careers in marketing, graphic design, advertising, and communications,” said Matt Audette, Ad Club Scholarship Chair.

Scholarship decisions will be made by the Scholarship Committee of The Advertising Club of Western Massachusetts, and are considered final.

Completed scholarship applications and all support materials must be submitted to the Ad Club by March 31, 2021

The scholarship will be awarded at the Ad Club’s Creative Awards show in May.