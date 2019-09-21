Adjustable workstations recalled after reports of breaking, injuries

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Humanscale is recalling more than 22,000 workstations because the arm can break, causing the workstation to fall and posing a risk of injury.
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the firm has received 52 reports of this happening, a dozen of which resulted in minor injuries.
The recall involves QuickStand Lite adjustable height workstations for single or double computer monitors. The CPSC says they were sold for about $600 at furniture stores nationwide and on Humanscale.com from Jan. 2015 through Nov. 2018.
Those who own one of the workstations should stop using it immediately and contact Humanscale for a free repair kit. The firm can be reached toll-free at 855-319-0315 or email at QSLinquiry@humanscale.com.
***
Abbott Laboratories has recalled a single lot of its Calcilo XD infant formula due to inconsistencies with its aroma and color, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reports.
The recall was issued out of an abundance of caution and covers 13.2-ounce powder cans with lot number 79696K80. No other Abbott or Calcilo XD products are affected.
Consumers should stop using the formula and contact Calcilo XD at 1-800-850-7677 for instructions on how to return or replace affected products.
***
GameStop announced the recall of approximately 20,000 collectible helmets from the Fallout video game series. Mold could develop on the fabric insert inside the helmet, according to the CPSC, posing a risk of respiratory or other infections in those with a mold allergy, damaged lungs, or a compromised immune system.
The recall involves the T-51b Power Armor Helmet which were sold for about $150 on GameStop.com in June 2019.
Consumers should stop using the recalled helmets and contact GameStop for a full refund and return instructions. The company can be reached at 800-883-8895 or ProductSafety@gamestop.com.