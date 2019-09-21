Adjustable workstations recalled after reports of breaking, injuries

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Humanscale is recalling more than 22,000 workstations because the arm can break, causing the workstation to fall and posing a risk of injury.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the firm has received 52 reports of this happening, a dozen of which resulted in minor injuries.

The recall involves QuickStand Lite adjustable height workstations for single or double computer monitors. The CPSC says they were sold for about $600 at furniture stores nationwide and on Humanscale.com from Jan. 2015 through Nov. 2018.

Those who own one of the workstations should stop using it immediately and contact Humanscale for a free repair kit. The firm can be reached toll-free at 855-319-0315 or email at QSLinquiry@humanscale.com.

***

Abbott Laboratories has recalled a single lot of its Calcilo XD infant formula due to inconsistencies with its aroma and color, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reports.

Photo: FDA

The recall was issued out of an abundance of caution and covers 13.2-ounce powder cans with lot number 79696K80. No other Abbott or Calcilo XD products are affected.

Consumers should stop using the formula and contact Calcilo XD at 1-800-850-7677 for instructions on how to return or replace affected products.

***

GameStop announced the recall of approximately 20,000 collectible helmets from the Fallout video game series. Mold could develop on the fabric insert inside the helmet, according to the CPSC, posing a risk of respiratory or other infections in those with a mold allergy, damaged lungs, or a compromised immune system.

Photo: US Consumer Product Safety Commission

The recall involves the T-51b Power Armor Helmet which were sold for about $150 on GameStop.com in June 2019.

Consumers should stop using the recalled helmets and contact GameStop for a full refund and return instructions. The company can be reached at 800-883-8895 or ProductSafety@gamestop.com.