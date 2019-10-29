Adolfo’s in Springfield permanently closed days after federal raid

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Days after being subject to a federal raid, Adolfo’s in Springfield has closed its doors.

Springfield’s Director of Licensing Alesia Days told 22News Adolfo’s Ristorante surrendered both their liquor and entertainment licenses and will not be reopening for business.

Just last week, the FBI, IRS, and Massachusetts State Police detectives were seen going in and out of the Worthington Street restaurant as part of a federal investigation.

IRS spokeswoman Amy Hosney confirmed with 22News that agents from the IRS Criminal Investigation Unit conducted investigations at both Adolfo’s and a private residence in Suffield, Connecticut, on October 23 in connection with the investigation.

The state lists Victor C. Bruno as the resident agent and manager of the company that owned Adolfo’s. Bruno is the son of the late Springfield mob boss Al Bruno, whom the restaurant was named after.

Since Adolfo’s surrendered its licenses, a hearing scheduled with the city did not take place Monday.

