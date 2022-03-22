BOSTON (WWLP) – While most of us are back to work in person, the statehouse remains pretty quiet because lawmakers still have the option to attend hearings and vote virtually, but will that option stick around for members of the public?

Last week, eight different advocacy groups sent a letter to Governor Baker asking him to make virtual access to hearings and offer legislative events.

Before the pandemic, residents had to show up in person to give testimony on a particular bill, but an extension of these pandemic era policies would allow them to testify without leaving their homes.

This debate is still ranging on to make the change permanent.