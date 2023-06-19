WALTHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A power surge is being connected to multiple incidents in the Eastern part of the state, including fires across Waltham. 22News is working for you on how a power surge can lead to a fire and the precautionary measures you should take.

An investigation is underway to determine if a power surge led to multiple fires in the eastern Massachusetts community of Waltham. Experts say a power surge can be caused by multiple factors, including a power outage, bad wiring, or even a lightning strike.

“Sometimes when the power goes out, it what you would call an in-rush of power when the power comes back on, and that can create a problem because your house’s equipment is not used to seeing that power all at once in that quick amount of time,” said Jason Rocca for JRS Electric of Agawam. Those problems could be severe damage to your plugged-in appliances or electronics, or sometimes an even more dangerous situation, a fire.

“The end result is going to be fire, but before that, you are going to have that surge of electricity, and its hot, the temperature becomes so hot that it could ignite the areas around,” adds Lt. Tony Spear of West Springfield Fire Department.

Signs of a power surge include the following:

Discoloration or burnt areas surrounding outlets or wires

Outlets may also smell smokey and you may even hear a buzzing sound from them

Lights may also flicker or dim

Preventative measures to take into account are the following:

Not overcrowding electronics on one circuit

Unplug anything electrical that is not in use…

Update old wiring

Use surge protectors for all your appliances and devices

“If you are not sure and if you don’t do it for a living…call a professional…they can come in and help you out,” explained Rocca.