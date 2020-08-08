After record-setting start, new hurricane season forecast update is “extremely active”

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration just completed their typical annual August update to the hurricane season forecast. After a record-setting start to the season, already bringing nine named storms so far, it looks like we’re in for an extremely active hurricane season this year.

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center said current oceanic and atmospheric conditions make the overactive hurricane season possible, like warmer-than-normal sea surface temperatures and the possibility of a La Nina forming later this year, among other atmospheric changes. So far, this season has already been one of the busiest on record, and the new update forecasts one of the most active seasons in the 22 years NOAA has been issuing hurricane outlooks.

That means more, stronger, and longer-lived storms than average. Anyone who lives on the east coast needs to be prepared and to stay vigilant this season.

The updated outlook calls for 19 to 25 named storms with winds greater than 39 mph, of which 7 to 11 will become hurricanes, with 3 to 6 of those major hurricanes; category 3 or above.

Hurricane season officially ends on November 30.