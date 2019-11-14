AG Barr announces new initiative to reduce gun violence nationwide

BOSTON (WWLP) – The U.S. Attorney General on Wednesday announced the launch of a new project aimed to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws across the country.

In a news release sent to 22News, the Department of Justice said AG William Barr’s new initiative, Project Guardian, will focus on investigating, prosecuting and preventing gun crimes. This new effort was developed after the department reviewed and adapted some of the successes of past strategies to reduce gun violence.

“Gun crime remains a pervasive problem in too many communities across America. Today, the Department of Justice is redoubling its commitment to tackling this issue through the launch of Project Guardian. Building on the success of past programs like Triggerlock, Project Guardian will strengthen our efforts to reduce gun violence by allowing the federal government and our state and local partners to better target offenders who use guns in crimes and those who try to buy guns illegally.” Attorney General William P. Barr

“Despite recent trends indicating that violent crime is decreasing nationwide, gun violence continues to harm our communities. Project Guardian is a coordinated effort to use existing law enforcement tools as a force multiplier to reduce gun violence. This includes doubling down on background checks, sharing gun crime intelligence across all levels of government, and coordinating prosecution strategies with state partners. Ultimately, Project Guardian enables federal investigative and prosecutorial resources to be focused where they can make the most impact to reduce gun violence.” United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling

Project Guardian’s implementation is based on five principles: