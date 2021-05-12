AG Healey appoints 3 new members to opioid advisory council

BOSTON (WWLP) – Attorney General Maura Healey has appointed three new members to the state’s Opioid Recovery and Remediation Fund Advisory Council.

Dr. Charles Anderson, President and CEO of the Dimock Center in Roxbury; Joanne Peterson, the Founder and Executive Director of Learn to Cope; and LaToya Whiteside, a staff attorney at Prisoners’ Legal Services will advise on expenditures from the state’s newly created Opioid Recovery and Remediation Fund.

The Fund, which will receive recoveries from AG Healey’s opioid litigation and settlements, will be used by the Executive Office of Health and Human Services to expand access to opioid use disorder prevention, intervention, treatment and recovery throughout the state, in consultation with a 20-member advisory council. Members of the advisory council represent racially and socioeconomically diverse communities, have public health expertise or personal experience concerning opioid use disorder, and are committed to reducing disparities in health outcomes for underserved communities.

The first money going into the fund will be $10 million from AG Healey’s recent settlement with McKinsey & Company, resolving claims arising from its role working for opioid companies, helping those companies promote their drugs, and profiting from the opioid epidemic.