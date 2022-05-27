SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Attorney General Maura Healey has issued a consumer advisory on the baby formula shortage.

This ongoing shortage has been hard on families, especially since retailers are low on products and limiting how much can be purchased.

In an effort to help Massachusetts families who are struggling to find the formula, the state’s attorney general’s office issued a consumer advisory with resources and advice. The advisory states that any family looking for formula should consult with their pediatrician before making any changes to their baby’s diet. Families should also be on the lookout for scammers and not to purchase formula from unknown sellers.

People in Springfield are all too familiar with the struggle to find formula many have been experiencing.

“I’ve seen a lot of mothers complain and things like that on social media and stuff like that about the shortage,” Cheyenne Harris told 22News. “I see a lot of people telling mothers to start breastfeeding and there are some who are unable to do so”

The advisory also suggests parents contact formula manufacturers for assistance finding formula, including the My Gerber Baby Expert Website and Abbott’s Consumer hotline.

The advisory also warned against people making their own formula or using recalled or expired formula.