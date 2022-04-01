(WWLP) – Democratic candidates for Governor Attorney General Maura Healey and State Senator Sonia Chang-Diaz will square off in two media sponsored debates ahead of the September Primary and hold two forums before the state Democratic Convention on June 4.

According to Healey’s campaign, the first candidate forum will take place on April 19, with the second following on April 27.Chang-Diaz’s campaign has been pressuring Healey to participate in three debates.

Thursday, they settled on the two forums and two debates.