(WWLP) – Attorney General Maura Healey is partnering with other state leaders to host a virtual call-to-action for school administrators, athletic directors, coaches, and referees to help prevent and address hate and bias incidents in schools.

Hate and bias incidents have been reported across Massachusetts.

AG Healey’s goal is for schools and state leaders to come together to ensure that school and athletic programs provide a safe and healthy environment for all students.