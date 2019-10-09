Agawam family’s blind, deaf dog found alive

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A disabled dog that went missing on Sunday is back home safe with its family Wednesday.

The Stairs family in Agawam told 22News their blind and deaf golden retriever, Chesney or Chez, was found alive by a stranger and returned to them. His condition is currently unknown.

UPDATE – I just talked the Chesney's owner, Melissa. She tells me someone found her missing golden retriever. She's on her way now to get him. She said he's alive, but she doesn't know his condition yet. https://t.co/aS5a2o4Un3 — Don Shipman (@DonShipman) October 9, 2019

Chez has been part of the Stairs family for the past 14 years and now in his senior years can’t see or hear. He went missing on Sunday after his gate was left open.

Feeding Hills community members helped search for Chez at the Robinson State Park on Tuesday but there was no sign of the disabled dog. A man even donated his time and drone to search from above.

On Wednesday, a stranger put an end to one of the Stairs family’s worst nightmares when they found Chez.

Melissa Stairs told 22News she is taking Chez to the vet for a checkup. 22News will bring you an update of Chez’s condition when we learn more.