AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Apparently much still needs to be done in the way of enhanced education protecting senior citizens from fires.

For that reason, The Massachusetts of Fire Services has allocated nearly two million dollars to dozens of fire departments including many here in Western Massachusetts. The Agawam Fire Department welcomes the five thousand dollars to keep directing educational programs towards its older citizens.

Allen Burrage, Agawam Fire Department Public Safety Officer said, “We’ve got money to continue programs we’ve done in the past. Such as smoke detectors, kitchen insulations, and cooking safety.”

For most of the twenty-first century, Springfield area fire departments have worked to update smoke detectors in the homes of the elderly.